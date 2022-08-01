Dog Face Soldiers of 3rd Infantry Division conduct running drills during Pose Method of Running class on January 7, 2022, at Ft. Stewart, GA. Pose Method of Running is was published in US Army Holistic Health and Fitness Field Manual FM 7-22 on October 1, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2022 16:07
|Photo ID:
|7013590
|VIRIN:
|220108-A-DI239-048
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Pose Method of Running [Image 4 of 4], by CPT Patrick Connelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT