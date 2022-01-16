Running is a recurring change of support from one foot to the other. This change begins as the runner’s center of mass falls forward of the support foot that the runner then pulls from the ground. The foot is pulled up toward the hip by the hamstring muscles while the opposite foot moves to the ground to provide new support.



“Pose Method of Running is a combination of specific drills and exercises that applies to all runners that makes you more efficient,” says Severin Romanov, military liaison of Pose Method of Running.



The Pose Method of Running courses have been used by the military since 2008 and on October 1, 2020, the Pose Method became the method for the running skill program and drills published in the updated US Army Holistic Health and Fitness Field Manual (FM7-22, Chp 7) and Holistic Health And Fitness Drills And Exercises Army Techniques Publications (ATP 7-22.02).



Dr. Nicholas Romanov, founder of Pose Method of Running, and his team came to Ft. Stewart, GA this past week and conducted a two-day block of instruction for 40 Dog Face Soldiers. Those service members will now be qualified to conduct running clinics for their respected unit, continuing the training of proper biomechanics, technique and ultimately reducing injury while improving readiness. They will be qualified to take the online certification and add Certified Running Technique Specialist to their ERB.



Dr. Romanov explained that running, “starts with a philosophical approach called necessity. Running is one of those necessities. Once you understand this, your attitude will change to the way you approach running. Only when you have this in your mind will you devote yourself to this process. You have to think about your ability to run and live on a different level of wellbeing.”



SFC Timothy Naquin, Platoon Leader for Bravo Company, 1-41 Field Artillery, 1ABCT said, “I have been an avid runner for 25 years and I thought I was a great runner till they showed us this technique. It is awesome that they are giving us a tool that will help Soldiers prevent injuries.”



Running is one of the most injury-prone activities in the Army and is the most common training activity.



“Pose Training class not only highlighted my mistakes with running but demonstrated how to correct them and others Soldiers with minimal to no equipment,” said Capt. Veronica Lazar, 1st Armor Brigade Combat Team’s Physical Therapist. “I am excited to see more installations support Pose Method of Running training and the positive outcomes that follow.”

