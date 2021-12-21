Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. conducts security patrol along perimeter of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 2 of 6]

    U.S. conducts security patrol along perimeter of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

    IRAQ

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    1st Lt. Matthew Fitzsimmons, platoon leader, Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division communicates with his platoon as a vehicle approaches their patrol at Al Asad Air Base on Dec. 21, 2021. Coalition forces perform security patrols to gain awareness of the area and interact with Iraqi soldiers to advise and assist as needed. (U.S. Army photo Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2022 02:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. conducts security patrol along perimeter of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Alexa Carlo-Hickman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

