U.S. conducts security patrol along perimeter of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

1st Lt. Matthew Fitzsimmons, platoon leader, Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division communicates with his platoon as a vehicle approaches their patrol at Al Asad Air Base on Dec. 21, 2021. Coalition forces perform security patrols to gain awareness of the area and interact with Iraqi soldiers to advise and assist as needed. (U.S. Army photo Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

