U.S. conducts security patrol along perimeter of Al Asad Air Base, Iraq

1st Lt. Matthew Fitzsimmons, platoon leader, Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division speaks with Spc. Ahmad Ali Khalaf, an Iraqi soldier stationed at a perimeter outpost at Al Asad Air Base on Dec. 21 2021 as Sgt. Brian Burrows, Bravo Company, watches from a distance. Part of the platoon’s mission was to gauge the morale and well-being of the Iraqi soldiers and assist with basic needs they may have. (U.S. Army photo Maj. Alexa Carlo-Hickman)

