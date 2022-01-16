South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, assist a motorist with a stuck vehicle in the Upstate region of South Carolina, Jan. 16, 2022, as part of a vehicle recovery team activated in support of winter weather response efforts. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo provided by Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 2-263rd Air Defense Artillery Battalion)

Date Taken: 01.16.2022
Location: SC, US