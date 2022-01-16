South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard stage personnel and equipment in the Upstate region of South Carolina to respond to requests for support from state agencies, Jan. 16, 2022, in response to the winter storm conditions that impacted the area. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo provided by Headquarters Support Company, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

