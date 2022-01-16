Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response [Image 1 of 2]

    South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

    SC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the Headquarters Support Company, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, South Carolina National Guard stage personnel and equipment in the Upstate region of South Carolina to respond to requests for support from state agencies, Jan. 16, 2022, in response to the winter storm conditions that impacted the area. The Soldiers were called in to support vehicle recovery teams to help keep roadways clear to ensure the mobility of state agencies and first responders working to respond to the needs of the citizens. (Courtesy photo provided by Headquarters Support Company, 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.16.2022 09:02
    Photo ID: 7012962
    VIRIN: 220116-Z-XY000-0001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 331.69 KB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 46
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response
    South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    South Carolina National Guard activates for winter storm response

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Carolina National Guard
    winter weather
    winter weather response
    winter weather 2022
    vehicle recovery teams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT