    Golf Company Rappel Tower [Image 8 of 11]

    Golf Company Rappel Tower

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Aaron Seifert, a new Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the rappel tower challenge on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The 60-foot rappel tower gives an opportunity for new Marines to instill confidence in themselves while also conquering one of the most common fears in human history – the fear of heights. Seifert was recruited out of San Jose, Calif. with Recruiting Station Berkeley South. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.15.2022 00:29
    Photo ID: 7012709
    VIRIN: 220114-M-MI059-1008
    Resolution: 6805x5444
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Golf Company Rappel Tower [Image 11 of 11], by Sgt Christopher Madero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

