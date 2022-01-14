Golf Company Rappel Tower

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Aaron Seifert, a new Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion participates in the rappel tower challenge on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The 60-foot rappel tower gives an opportunity for new Marines to instill confidence in themselves while also conquering one of the most common fears in human history – the fear of heights. Seifert was recruited out of San Jose, Calif. with Recruiting Station Berkeley South. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)
