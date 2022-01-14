Golf Company Rappel Tower

New U.S. Marines with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, watch a rappel demonstration prior to descending the rappel tower on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The 60-foot rappel tower gives an opportunity for new Marines to instill confidence in themselves while also conquering one of the most common fears in human history – the fear of heights. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

