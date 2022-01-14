Golf Company Rappel Tower

U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. Isaac Omlid, a new Marine with Golf Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, has his harness fastened prior to the rappel tower challenge on Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 14, 2022. The 60-foot rappel tower gives an opportunity for new Marines to instill confidence in themselves while also conquering one of the most common fears in human history – the fear of heights. Omlid was recruited out of Butte, Mont. with Recruiting Station Missoula. (U.S Marine Corps Photo by Sgt. Christopher Madero)

