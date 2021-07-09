Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:33 Photo ID: 7012602 VIRIN: 210907-F-DN449-1037 Resolution: 4443x2956 Size: 3.28 MB Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Best of the best: 19th CONS wins three AF awards [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.