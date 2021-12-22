Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best of the best: 19th CONS wins three AF awards [Image 1 of 3]

    Best of the best: 19th CONS wins three AF awards

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Kevin Thomas, 19th Contracting Squadron superintendent of acquisitions flight, poses for a photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Dec. 22, 2021. Thomas was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Contracting Enlisted Member Senior Noncommissioned Officer Award for his outstanding efforts in executing acquisition orders in the contracting career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Maria D. Umanzor Guzman)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:33
    Photo ID: 7012600
    VIRIN: 211221-F-CJ696-1004
    Resolution: 5654x3762
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    This work, Best of the best: 19th CONS wins three AF awards [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    LRAFB
    19th CONS

