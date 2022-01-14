19th AW awarded AF Outstanding Unit Award

Courtesy Photo | The 19th Contracting Squadron poses for a squadron photo at Little Rock Air Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The 19th Contracting Squadron poses for a squadron photo at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Sept. 7, 2021. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Mariam Springs) see less | View Image Page

The 19th Airlift Wing was announced as a recipient of the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Jan. 13.



The AFOUA is awarded by the Secretary of the Air Force to numbered units that have distinguished themselves by exceptionally meritorious service or outstanding achievement that clearly sets the unit above and apart from similar units.



“This award is a testament to our reputation that when someone calls upon the 19th Airlift Wing, we deliver — no matter the task, no matter the conditions, we figure out a way to get it done,” said Col. Angela Ochoa, 19th AW commander. "I could not be more proud to be a Black Knight, and to be associated with the finest Airmen, both uniformed and civilian, our nation has to offer.”



The wing earned the award in recognition of its exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding service to the United States in direct support of combat operations from Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2021.



During the two-year period, the 19th AW flew 7,000 combat hours with 39 aircraft, airlifting more than 7 million pounds of cargo and 2,400 personnel, breaking U.S. Central Command’s seven year flight record.



Additionally, the wing conducted 1,000 higher headquarters and training missions totaling over 9,000 hours despite the unprecedented challenges of a global pandemic and once in a century winter storm.



Finally, the wing’s dedication to health and safety was showcased during the Coronavirus Disease 2019 pandemic by standing up a 350 person joint medical center where they delivered vaccinations to 50,000 American citizens and by establishing the base Public Health Operations Center which enabled the safe execution of 632 base events while maintaining a less than one percent positivity rate and returning the installation to 95 percent capacity in three months.



Members assigned to units within the 19th AW during the award period are authorized wear of the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award ribbon or appropriate cluster.