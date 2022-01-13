Army Instructor Course

A U.S. Army Captain attending the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii delivers his Summative to a class of his Army Soldiers attending the course. The Summative is a final graduation requirement for any Student attending the course. The Student delivers an hour long class to their classmates while being observed and assessed by the Course Instructor for a final grade.

