A U.S. Army Captain attending the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii delivers his Summative to a class of his Army Soldiers attending the course. The Summative is a final graduation requirement for any Student attending the course. The Student delivers an hour long class to their classmates while being observed and assessed by the Course Instructor for a final grade.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 16:34
|Photo ID:
|7012599
|VIRIN:
|220113-A-JN543-063
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|8.22 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Instructor Course [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT