    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Instructor Course [Image 1 of 4]

    Army Instructor Course

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Christopher Thompson 

    Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii

    A U.S. Army Captain attending the Common Faculty Development-Instructor Course at the U.S. Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy Hawaii delivers his Summative to a class of his Army Soldiers attending the course. The Summative is a final graduation requirement for any Student attending the course. The Student delivers an hour long class to their classmates while being observed and assessed by the Course Instructor for a final grade.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 16:34
    Photo ID: 7012596
    VIRIN: 220113-A-JN543-869
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 9.2 MB
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS EAST RANGE, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Instructor Course [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Christopher Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Instructor Course
    Army Instructor Course
    Army Instructor Course
    Army Instructor Course

    TAGS

    Train To Lead
    Army Instructor
    NCOs Make It Happen

