A view of snowy Camp McCoy (with a row of buildings labeled “14th Cavalry stables”) from 1927 is shown.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 15:49
|Photo ID:
|7012506
|VIRIN:
|220114-O-a4608-212
|Resolution:
|1972x1355
|Size:
|377.25 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1927 Camp McCoy [Image 3 of 3]
This month in Fort McCoy history: January 2022
