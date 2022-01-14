Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1927 Camp McCoy [Image 2 of 3]

    1927 Camp McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    A view of snowy Camp McCoy (with a row of buildings labeled “14th Cavalry stables”) from 1927 is shown.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 15:49
    Photo ID: 7012506
    VIRIN: 220114-O-a4608-212
    Resolution: 1972x1355
    Size: 377.25 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1927 Camp McCoy [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp McCoy: Chemical warefare gear in winter weather
    1927 Camp McCoy
    Winter Warfare Training and Testing Detachment Ski Patrol

    This month in Fort McCoy history: January 2022

    history
    Fort McCoy
    Camp McCoy

