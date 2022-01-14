This month in Fort McCoy history: January 2022

75 Years Ago — Jan. 17, 1947



Gen. Jacob Devers, commanding general, Army Ground Forces, arrived at Camp McCoy on Jan. 17, 1947, for an inspection of Task Force Frost.

The general stressed the importance of the Army winter equipment tests and stated that he was visiting McCoy to review the accomplishments being made by the Task Force, which was then in the field.



75 Years Ago — Jan. 24, 1947



Task Force Frost units were participating in clothing and ration tests in January 1947 at Lake Wissoto.



For five days, units were on canned E rations. During the previous five days, they ate regular garrison ration.



Staff Sgt. Jones of C Company, 7th Infantry, was tasked with keeping an hourly record, on a time and energy chart, of the physical status of a group of men assigned to him.



The goal was to prove a series of definite facts on the food so that the Army of the future could benefit.



For the clothing tests, a unit had thermometers that were carried all of the time on their person for determining body heat, as well as the outside temperature and amount of additional heat provided by certain types of clothing.



35 Years Ago — Jan. 23, 1987



Approximately 370 pieces of heavy engineering equipment from units throughout the Midwest were marshalled Jan. 23, 1987, at Fort McCoy.

The equipment was staged and later rail-loaded out on 120 railroad cars destined for port in Mobile, Ala., where the equipment was loaded on a ship bound for Honduras as part of Blazing Trails 87-Honduras, a reserve-component exercise.



25 Years Ago — Jan. 14, 1997



The Wisconsin Military Academy at Fort McCoy served as a home station away from home for a Wisconsin Army National Guard unit that deployed Jan. 14 and 15, 1997, to support the Bosnian stabilization mission.

Members of the 64th Rear Operations Center, headquartered at Monroe, Wis., trained at Fort McCoy from Jan. 1 to 13. Unit members were flown by plane from Volk Field to Germany, where they would receive in-theater training.



Their next stop was going be in Hungary, where they would begin serving an approximately five-month tour. The unit may or may not remain in Hungary depending on mission requirements.



The 64th came to Fort McCoy because unit members needed to be qualified in M-16 and crew-served weapons in order to be deployed.

