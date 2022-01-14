Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp McCoy: Chemical warefare gear in winter weather [Image 1 of 3]

    Camp McCoy: Chemical warefare gear in winter weather

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Soldiers test chemical warfare gear during winter weather in the 1950s at Camp McCoy. Temperatures ranged from 40 degrees above to 50 degrees below zero during the winter.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 15:49
    Photo ID: 7012505
    VIRIN: 220114-O-a4608-069
    Resolution: 3788x2398
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Camp McCoy: Chemical warefare gear in winter weather
    1927 Camp McCoy
    Winter Warfare Training and Testing Detachment Ski Patrol

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    This month in Fort McCoy history: January 2022

    Korea
    chemical
    winter
    Camp McCoy
    1950s

