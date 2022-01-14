Master-at-Arms 1st Class Alicia Keenedouglas, from (CVN 78) Louisville, Kentucky, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's security department, sings My Country 'Tis of Thee in Ford's forecastle during a Martin Luther King Jr. day commemoration hosted by Ford’s Multi Cultural Heritage Committee, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 13:46
|Photo ID:
|7012401
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-NO627-1005
|Resolution:
|5084x3389
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS
