Airman Ryan Newbill, from Elkhart, Indiana, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) air department, participates in a group discussion in Ford's forecastle during a Martin Luther King Jr. day commemoration hosted by Ford’s Multi Cultural Heritage Committee, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.14.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:46 Photo ID: 7012400 VIRIN: 220114-N-NO627-1018 Resolution: 5465x3643 Size: 1.21 MB Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.