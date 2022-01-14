Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration [Image 1 of 5]

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

    NEWPORT NEWS, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Angel Jaskuloski 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Daeon Farrar, from Petersburg, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, recites the I Have a Dream speech originally given by Martin Luther King Jr. in Ford's forecastle during an Martin Luther King Jr. day commemoration hosted by Ford’s Multi Cultural Heritage Committee, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:46
    Photo ID: 7012398
    VIRIN: 220114-N-NO627-1025
    Resolution: 5223x3482
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Angel Jaskuloski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    US Navy
    GRF
    Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    Warship 78

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT