Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration

Retail Services Specialist 2nd Class Daeon Farrar, from Petersburg, Virginia, assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford's (CVN 78) supply department, recites the I Have a Dream speech originally given by Martin Luther King Jr. in Ford's forecastle during an Martin Luther King Jr. day commemoration hosted by Ford’s Multi Cultural Heritage Committee, Jan. 14, 2022. Ford is in port at Newport News Shipyard exciting her Planned Incremental Availability (PIA), a six-month period of modernization, maintenance and repairs. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Angel Thuy Jaskuloski)

