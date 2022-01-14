U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, right, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), converses with British Army Sgt. Lloyd Naidoo, assigned to JFCNF, during Coffee, Cocoa and Conversation, a 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

