U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, right, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), converses with British Army Sgt. Lloyd Naidoo, assigned to JFCNF, during Coffee, Cocoa and Conversation, a 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 13:45
|Photo ID:
|7012397
|VIRIN:
|220114-N-GN619-0043
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
