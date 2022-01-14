Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Kris Lindstrom 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), prepares himself a hot cocoa during Coffee, Cocoa and Conversation, a 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:45
    Photo ID: 7012389
    VIRIN: 220114-N-GN619-0017
    Resolution: 4772x3409
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Kris Lindstrom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. 2nd Fleet
    Multi-Cultural Committee
    MLK Observance
    JFCNF

