U.S. 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee Holds Event to Commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2022) – Vice Adm. Daniel Dwyer, right, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet and Joint Force Command Norfolk (JFCNF), converses with Capt. J. J. Cummings, left, chief of staff, U.S. 2nd Fleet, and German Army Sgt. Martin Langer, center, assigned to JFCNF, during Coffee, Cocoa and Conversation, a 2nd Fleet Multi-Cultural Heritage Committee event to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr., Jan. 14. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kris R. Lindstrom)

