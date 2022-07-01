Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Refining techniques [Image 3 of 4]

    Refining techniques

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Daniel Cruz 

    Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation

    WHINSEC's School of Leadership and Tactics representatives jump on the pull up bars under the watchful eye of the TAP-C coaches who were on hand to explain proper tachniques.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:54
    Photo ID: 7012378
    VIRIN: 220107-O-UX606-215
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 7.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Refining techniques [Image 4 of 4], by Daniel Cruz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WarmUp time
    Relearning techniques
    Refining techniques
    I can do this, focus.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Train Smarter, Not Harder

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #whinsec #TAP-C

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT