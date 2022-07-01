Train Smarter, Not Harder

“Take care of your body. It’s the only place you have to live.” — Jim Rohn



FORT BENNING, GA -- On January 7, members of WHINSEC’s School of Leadership and Tactics took to the Tactical Athlete Performance Center (TAP-C) here on Fort Benning to learn about the Performance Extender Course.



Located at the Bryan Wells Field House, TAP-C’s mission is to be the premier educational/ physical training center in the United States Army. Increasing Soldier readiness, lethality, survivability, sustainability, and retention through education and training is the ultimate goal for the TAP-C. This is achieved through a basic understanding of practical based training in the areas of strength, speed, endurance, and the tactical application of all three domains. This improves their knowledge of how to train, reduces the potential for injury, and provides a longitudinal plan to extend a Soldier’s longevity. The TAP-C educates Soldiers with the intent to move them back to their formations with a more effective and well-balanced training plan.



“The program started in 2018 as part of the Army’s Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) doctrine. The H2F system intends to address the physical and non-physical components of fitness through the use of performance professionals, programs, facilities, equipment, and education,” said Carson A Randall, center director and Human Performance Program Specialist.



He added, “The Army’s goal is to have a performance centers at the brigade/ battalion level, with trained and certified personnel so they can assist and teach Soldiers on the performance extender course. Here at Benning, we are creating an awareness through both entry-level Soldiers, as well as Captain career course students so they can move on to their units and continue the program. Additionally, part of the program entitles training for those Soldiers who have suffered injuries, be through training or in combat, so they can recover fully and return to their units.”



During the training session, the SLT group went through a series of systematic warm up exercises. Afterwards, the coaches worked on teaching about optimal movement patterns, energy system development, and principles of resistance training.



WHINSEC Medical Assistance Course Instructor, SSG Desiree M. Perez had this to say, “Great training, it was definitively a different workout. Today's training incorporated a variety of movement techniques that focused on properly preparing the body for most of the ACFT events. I enjoyed the explanation of the body's understanding of movement rather than muscle building; the warm-up routines which later proved to introduce the basic movements of each exercise we were going to practice; and the demonstration of each exercise prior to practicing it and the supervision and corrections during the event. Overall, today's practical exercise focused on the importance of and ensuring the proper technique while performing the events.”



Also in attendance were some SLT Partner Nation Instructors.



Paraguayan Army Partner Nation Instructor, SFC William A. Protinski had this to say about the training, “Very positive the new approach on physical training. It takes every Soldier to another level by creating a balance between resistance and muscular strength which makes it more dynamic individual.”



Costa Rica Police Partner Nation Instructor, LTC Juan Calvo Cuadra added, “Excellent program. Coaches were very knowledgeable and eager to share their knowledge. Exercises concentrated on movement, rather than brute strength. Further knowledge of this course it will be of great benefit to our students, which then they can take what was learned and further their individual and collective unit training back home.”



The performance extender course takes all components of fitness to increase lethality, survivability, and reduce musculoskeletal injuries across the force. For those returning from injury, the training has the intent to improve performance with a minimum effective volume of training, allowing for recovery.



Event organizer, Deputy SLT Director Maj. Hector Rueda commented, “ When I first heard of this program, I was sold instantly. This course provides takes the Holistic Health Fitness doctrine and brings it to layman’s terms. The program is extremely vast and it covers such a variety of aspects of fitness, from the conditioning, to adjustments you can make on the way you train, to the how to train to recover from injury in a way that once you come out of the dreaded profile, you are a fully capable asset with your unit.”



“As our students and PNIs learn more about this program and share their knowledge back home, they will be force multipliers amongst their respective forces,” concluded Rueda.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 13:54 Story ID: 412929 Location: US Web Views: 30 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Train Smarter, Not Harder, by Milton Mariani Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.