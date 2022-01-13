220113-N-PQ495-1010 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) From left, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90), Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Pearl Harbor (LSD 52) and Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) transit the South China Sea with Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG), Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:31 Photo ID: 7012159 VIRIN: 220112-N-PQ495-1010 Resolution: 4348x2446 Size: 859.41 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.