Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations

220113-N-PQ495-1066 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) From left, Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) and Wasp-class landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD 2) transit the South China Sea while Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

