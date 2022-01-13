Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations [Image 3 of 11]

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.13.2022

    USS Carl Vinson

    220113-N-PQ495-1066 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) From left, Lewis and Clark-class dry cargo ship USNS Alan Shepard (T-AKE 3) and Wasp-class landing helicopter dock USS Essex (LHD 2) transit the South China Sea while Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) and Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Ericsson (T-AO 194), conduct a vertical replenishment-at-sea Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.14.2022 09:29
    Photo ID: 7012161
    VIRIN: 220112-N-PQ495-1066
    Resolution: 4185x2354
    Size: 750.9 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations
    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Joint Operations
    VINCSG
    ESX ARG

