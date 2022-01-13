Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group and Essex Amphibious Ready Group Conduct Joint Operations

220113-N-PQ495-1280 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) transits the South China Sea, Jan. 13, 2022. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) and Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ESX ARG) are conducting joint expeditionary strike force operations in the South China Sea as part of continuing and routine interoperability training operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Larissa T. Dougherty)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA