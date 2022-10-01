Spc. Joby L. Forney, a chemical, nuclear, and radiological specialist assigned to the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command adjusts an M50 Joint Service General Purpose mask while Soldiers perform regular maintenance on their assigned personal protective equipment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 10, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary S. Katzenberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 06:39 Photo ID: 7012106 VIRIN: 220110-A-RV385-046 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.1 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance matters [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.