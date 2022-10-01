Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey T. Brunson, the aviation maintenance manager for the Fort Bragg, N.C., based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command washes an M50 joint service general purpose mask while performing regular maintenance on his assigned personal protective equipment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 10, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 06:39 Photo ID: 7012102 VIRIN: 220110-A-RV385-049 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 11.78 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintenance matters [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.