Staff Sgt. Nicole Collins and Master Sgt. Jonathan Taylor wash M50 joint service general purpose masks while performing regular maintenance on their assigned personal protective equipment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 10, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2022 06:39
|Photo ID:
|7012104
|VIRIN:
|220110-A-RV385-070
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|10.17 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maintenance matters [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
