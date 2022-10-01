Maintenance matters

Staff Sgt. Nicole Collins and Master Sgt. Jonathan Taylor wash M50 joint service general purpose masks while performing regular maintenance on their assigned personal protective equipment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 10, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

Date Taken: 01.10.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW