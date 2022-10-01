Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maintenance matters [Image 3 of 5]

    Maintenance matters

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    01.10.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Mary Katzenberger 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Staff Sgt. Nicole Collins and Master Sgt. Jonathan Taylor wash M50 joint service general purpose masks while performing regular maintenance on their assigned personal protective equipment at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, on Jan. 10, 2022. “Spears Ready” Soldiers have been deployed since August 2021 staffing the 1st Theater Sustainment Command operational command post.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintenance matters [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Mary Katzenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRNE
    personal protective equipment

