The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

220113-N-YP095-1134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class David Bush, left, from Flint, Michigan, and Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Michael Hayes, from Haughton, Louisiana, operate the integrated launch and recovery television system camera aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Abbigail Beardsley)

