220113-N-JR318-1007 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Airman Jacob Conn, from King, North Carolina, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, paints the tail gearbox cowling of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Hunter Day

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2022 Date Posted: 01.14.2022 05:29 Photo ID: 7012085 VIRIN: 220113-N-JR318-1007 Resolution: 2979x3724 Size: 1.43 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 16 of 16], by SN Hunter Day, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.