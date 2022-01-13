220113-N-PG226-1056 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 13, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Brandon Gonzales, from Colorado Springs, Colorado, assigned to the “Proud Warriors” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 72, directs the pilot of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Jan. 13, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tate Cardinal)

Date Taken: 01.13.2022
Date Posted: 01.14.2022