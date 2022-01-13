Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake. [Image 7 of 8]

    The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Henderson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    20220113-N-AS309-0112 HONOLULU (January 13, 2022) Joint Base CMC Smith, Culinary Specialist 1st Class Sherrod Scott, Navy Region Hawaii CMC Mario Rivers, Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Regalado, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam Captain Eric Spitzer cut a ceremonial cake at the Silver Dolphin Bistroon board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honolulu Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Machinists Mate 1st Class Michael Henderson)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by PO1 Michael Henderson

    Cake Cutting
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Culinary Specialist
    Dr. Martin Luther King

