    The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake. [Image 4 of 8]

    The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Henderson 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    20220113-N-AS309-0091 HONOLULU (January 13, 2022) Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Mario Rivers delivers a Dr. Martin Luther King day speech to Sailors and Officers onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. In his speech, Rivers gave personal insight on what the message of Dr. Martin Luther King means to him and how Americans should "not treat the day as a day off, but as a day on". onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honolulu Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Machinists Mate 1st Class Michael Henderson)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 22:45
    Photo ID: 7011988
    VIRIN: 220113-N-AS309-0091
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cake Cutting
    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Culinary Specialist
    Dr. Martin Luther King

