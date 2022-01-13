The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake.

20220113-N-AS309-0091 HONOLULU (January 13, 2022) Navy Region Hawaii Command Master Chief Mario Rivers delivers a Dr. Martin Luther King day speech to Sailors and Officers onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. In his speech, Rivers gave personal insight on what the message of Dr. Martin Luther King means to him and how Americans should "not treat the day as a day off, but as a day on". onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honolulu Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Machinists Mate 1st Class Michael Henderson)
