20220113-N-AS309-0099 HONOLULU (January 13, 2022) Capt. Eric Spitzer, Joint Base Pearl Harbor- Hickam Commanding Officer, gives closing remarks during a Dr. Martin Luther King celebration lunch on board Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam Honolulu Hawaii. (U.S. Navy Photo by Aviation Machinists Mate 1st Class Michael Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 22:45
|Photo ID:
|7011990
|VIRIN:
|220113-N-AS309-0099
|Resolution:
|5661x3774
|Size:
|898.49 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Silver Dolphin Bistro and Diversity committees on board Pearl Harbor Hickam Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King with lunch and cake. [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
