U.S. Air Force Capts. Quentin Hudson and Dixie Mobley, 1st Special Operations Medical Group dentists, Hurlburt Field, Florida, put on decontamination suits during a decontamination training course behind the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 6, 2022. Airmen from Keesler AFB, Hurlburt Field and Columbus Air Force Base attended the course, which provided the tools and skills necessary to maintain an effective level of decontamination operational ability in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:30 Photo ID: 7010567 VIRIN: 220106-F-BD983-1093 Resolution: 4930x3519 Size: 1.37 MB Location: BILOXI, MS, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Keesler medics receive decontamination training [Image 8 of 8], by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.