    Keesler medics receive decontamination training [Image 6 of 8]

    Keesler medics receive decontamination training

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capts. Quentin Hudson and Dixie Mobley, 1st Special Operations Medical Group dentists, Hurlburt Field, Florida, put on decontamination suits during a decontamination training course behind the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 6, 2022. Airmen from Keesler AFB, Hurlburt Field and Columbus Air Force Base attended the course, which provided the tools and skills necessary to maintain an effective level of decontamination operational ability in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

