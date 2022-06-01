Keesler medics receive decontamination training

Keesler medics carry a simulated patient from a decontamination tent during a decontamination training course behind the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 6, 2022. The course provided the tools and skills necessary to maintain an effective level of decontamination operational ability in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

