Keesler medics receive decontamination training

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Lars Bernard, 81st Dental Squadron dental lab technician, and Maj. Craig England, 81st Operational Medical Readiness Squadron optometry flight commander, assemble a decontamination site during a decontamination training course behind the Keesler Medical Center at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, Jan. 6, 2022. The course provided Keesler medics with the tools and skills necessary to maintain an effective level of decontamination operational ability in the event of a chemical, biological, radiological or nuclear incident. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

