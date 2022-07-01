Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition [Image 3 of 3]

    Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jocelyn Zavala and Staff Sgt. James Meeks, 944th Fighter Wing aircraft armament system technicians, attach an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile to their assigned F-35A Lightning II aircraft during the quarterly load crew competition Jan. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Teams of three Airmen competed against each other in preparing and loading their assigned aircraft the fastest, while still maintaining efficiency and proper procedure throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:25
    Photo ID: 7010534
    VIRIN: 220107-F-QK476-0189
    Resolution: 1904x1360
    Size: 443.57 KB
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition
    Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition
    Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    56th Fighter Wing
    F-35A Lightning II
    56th Maintenance Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT