Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition

Airmen from the 308th and 309th Aircraft Maintenance Units load an AIM-120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missile on an F-35A Lightning II aircraft during a quarterly load crew competition Jan. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Teams of three Airmen competed against each other in preparing and loading their assigned aircraft the fastest, while still maintaining efficiency and proper procedure throughout the competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

Date Taken: 01.07.2022
Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US