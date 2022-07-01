U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joseph Harrison, 309th Aircraft Maintenance Unit aircraft armament system technician, prepares to load an F-35A Lightning II aircraft Jan. 7, 2022, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. Harrison was participating in the quarterly load crew competition, where Airmen hone their skills to better prepare Luke AFB’s fighters downrange. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman David Busby)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2022 Date Posted: 01.13.2022 12:25 Photo ID: 7010533 VIRIN: 220107-F-QK476-0181 Resolution: 5314x3796 Size: 3.19 MB Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen compete in Fourth Quarter Load Competition [Image 3 of 3], by SrA David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.