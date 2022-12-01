Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Shelby Aleksick, nurse with 30th Medical Brigade, begins the blood donation process with the Armed Services Blood Program on Jan. 12 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. All blood donors answer a questionnaire and receive a health check to verify they are eligible and healthy, ensuring a safe blood supply for the military. Blood donated at ASBP blood drives stays within the military to support U.S. and NATO military forces in medical facilities around the world.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Katelyn Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blood Donation
    21st TSC
    30th Medical Brigade
    Victory Medics
    StrongerTogether
    Team21

