Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year

Capt. Shelby Aleksick, nurse with 30th Medical Brigade, begins the blood donation process with the Armed Services Blood Program on Jan. 12 at Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. All blood donors answer a questionnaire and receive a health check to verify they are eligible and healthy, ensuring a safe blood supply for the military. Blood donated at ASBP blood drives stays within the military to support U.S. and NATO military forces in medical facilities around the world.

