    Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    05.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Xuyang Zhao 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Pvt. 2nd Class Cody Rupert (l) and 1st Lt. Carter Howell, 519th Field Hospital, prepare simulated blood units for a Defender Europe 2021 exercise at Baumholder Army Airfield, Germany, to practice a mock Walking Blood Bank---a simultaneous blood donation and transfusion in an emergency battlefield setting. Army photo by Cpl. Cade Cantrell.

    Date Taken: 05.31.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Blood Donation
    21st TSC
    30th Medical Brigade
    Victory Medics
    StrongerTogether
    Team21

