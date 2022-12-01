Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year [Image 2 of 3]

    Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Photo by Spc. Katelyn Myers 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Capt. Shelby Aleksick, nurse with 30th Medical Brigade, donates blood with the Department of Defense’s Armed Services Blood Program on Jan. 12 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. All blood donated at ASBP blood drives helps maintain the military’s own blood supply for use on and off the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.13.2022 10:26
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Blood Donation
    21st TSC
    30th Medical Brigade
    Victory Medics
    StrongerTogether
    Team21

