Capt. Shelby Aleksick, nurse with 30th Medical Brigade, donates blood with the Department of Defense’s Armed Services Blood Program on Jan. 12 on Rhine Ordnance Barracks, Kaiserslautern, Germany. All blood donated at ASBP blood drives helps maintain the military’s own blood supply for use on and off the battlefield.
|01.12.2022
|01.13.2022 10:26
|7009878
|220112-A-UK329-846
|6720x4480
|3.16 MB
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|2
|0
Blood Donations Are Mission Critical 365 Days a Year
