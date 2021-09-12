U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Loya, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, poses for a photo at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2021. Loya said she enjoys her job as a loadmaster, which provides her many opportunities for travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:50
|Photo ID:
|7009324
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-FN350-480
|Resolution:
|341x512
|Size:
|43.8 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AotW: World traveling loadmaster [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AotW: World traveling loadmaster
LEAVE A COMMENT