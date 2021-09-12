Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AotW: World traveling loadmaster [Image 1 of 3]

    AotW: World traveling loadmaster

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    12.09.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Loya, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds out a coin she received from Brig. Gen. Joshua M. Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2021. Loya, who was recently awarded Airlifter of the Week, is a loadmaster and her responsibilities include loading and offloading operations, weight and balance computation, and combat, medical and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)

    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    loadmaster
    86th Airlift Wing
    37th Airlift Squadron
    37 AS
    Airlifter of the Week

