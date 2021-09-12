U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Loya, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, holds out a coin she received from Brig. Gen. Joshua M. Olson, 86th Airlift Wing commander, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2021. Loya, who was recently awarded Airlifter of the Week, is a loadmaster and her responsibilities include loading and offloading operations, weight and balance computation, and combat, medical and humanitarian missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:50
|Photo ID:
|7009322
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-FN350-576
|Resolution:
|512x341
|Size:
|35.97 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AotW: World traveling loadmaster [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AotW: World traveling loadmaster
