U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Marissa Loya, 37th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, prepares a presentation at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 9, 2021. Loya was selected for Airlifter of the Week not only because of her ability to execute daily responsibilities efficiently, such as loading and offloading operations, weight and balance composition, and assistance on combat, aeromedical and humanitarian missions, but because of taking on additional duties in her office. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Madelyn Keech)
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2022 06:50
|Photo ID:
|7009323
|VIRIN:
|211209-F-FN350-449
|Resolution:
|512x341
|Size:
|52.27 KB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AotW: World traveling loadmaster [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Madelyn Keech, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AotW: World traveling loadmaster
